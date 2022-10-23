September 19 is a holiday in Chile. On that date the country celebrates “the Glories of the Army” with a military parade in which the Armed Forces parade in front of the highest civil authority. It is a day of celebration for the soldiers, for which they usually prepare for months to demonstrate, as they like to emphasize, that they are the most professional and serious Army in Latin America.

But this year the Chilean Army had its birthday cake ruined. The same day the Guacamaya hacktivist group leaked 400,000 emails that exposed the ‘cybervulnerability’ of one of the best financed military bodies in the region.

The revealed emails are not from any soldier, but from members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and contain analysis on neighboring countries, on the migratory crisis, on the Mapuche conflict, about the social outbreak of 2019 and about activists.

How did the hackers manage to get those emails? They did it through a breach found in Microsoft’s mail platform, an attack known as ProxyShell, of which Microsoft had warned its users since March 2021.

Guacamaya also managed to filter, through similar cracks, mail from the armies of Mexico, Peru and El Salvador, the same ones that have been distributed to journalists and interested organizations throughout the continent. In addition, as he announced, in the next few days he would leak documents from the Colombian Army.

And the worst, according to Hiram Camarillo, cybersecurity expert and CEO of the company Seekcurity, is that government computer insecurity has long been known in Mexicoand there were even audits that warned of it.

“Guacamaya detected that another person or group had already had access to the emails of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) before them.” Camarillo adds that these and the other hacks only required an intermediate level of expertise“not knowledge at the level of NASA.”

In the Mexican case, Guacamaya managed to download six terabytes of information that reveal that the Army dedicates a large part of its intelligence work to making reports on activists. There are reports about feminist meetings, about the Chilean-Mexican singer Mon Laferte or about the indigenous leader María de Jesús Patricio Martínez, known as Marichuy.

In one of the documents the military puts feminist movements on a par with subversive groups. Zapatista indigenous people from Chiapas and the relatives of the disappeared students in Ayotzinapa also appear.

Thats not all. According to an investigation by the Network for the Defense of Digital Rights (R3D), Animal Politico, Proceso and Aristegui Noticias, made using the documents leaked by Guacamaya, the Army spied on at least three journalists using the famous Israeli Pegasus software.

Precisely those informers were investigating alleged human rights violations committed by the Armed Forces. In fact, the #GuacamayaLeaks verified that the military acquired the Pegasus, despite the fact that they had denied it.

Luis Fernando García, executive director of R3D, maintains that the Guacamaya leak confirms something that was presumed: the Army has the real power in Mexico. So much so that even can spy on citizens without warrantsor contravene the President of the Republic without repercussions.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

García explained in a conversation with Conectas that the Mexican Army does not have the power to intercept communications “unless they have a federal court order, and if they did, they must report quarterly, which they have not done, so any intervention they have carried out is flagrantly illegal”.

It should be remembered that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has denied that journalists are spied on during his government. In fact, these days the president dismissed much of what refers to the leaksalthough the documents contradict it.

For example, he denied that high-ranking officials had tried to intercede on behalf of the military investigated for the disappearance of the Ayotzinapa normalistas. But among the leaked documents there is a letter from General Luis Cresencio Sandoval who is precisely trying to appeal in favor of the first military man imprisoned for this case.

There are also documents that prove that the military prevented expert evidence from being carried out during the investigation of the Ayotzinapa case. For example, a general refused to allow excavations to be carried out on the grounds of a military barracks.

In another aspect of the leaked emails in Mexico, the messages reveal that the Army has fostered an organizational culture to keep sexual abuse secret against the uniformed According to the analysis carried out on more than a thousand emails carried out by El País, the victims are usually ignored, discharged or transferred. Of 308 accused soldiers, only five received sentences and 10 were prosecuted. In the vast majority, the cases ended up shelved.

In Peru, the filtration is of lesser weight (100 gigabytes), but it is equally shocking with respect to the activities of military intelligence. Among the emails there is one with a report on what the Peruvian Army considers “affectations to the democratic State.”

In it appear political parties such as Patria Roja and well-known leaders, such as the former deputy of the United Left Bladimiro Begazo, and the former member of the Broad Front and recent candidate for the regional government of Arequipa, Héctor Herrera.

The latter is included for having legally defended citizens who protested against the Tía María mining project. The revealed emails also criticize teachers, local journalists and NGOs advising the civilian population against mining projects.

The Peruvian media La Encerrona asked the Army for its version of these leaks. But far from delivering an answer, the military threatened journalists to accuse them of the crime of treason against the country.

What is happening raises questions about where is the line between the information necessary to preserve national security and espionage citizens, and even about what the armies understand by subversive activities.

Is it acceptable for a military force to report on civil society organizations or environmental activists?

Guacamaya is recognized as a group of hacktivists in Latin America.

For the director of the NGO Digital Rights, Juan Carlos Lara, the States can carry out intelligence activities to protect national security, but these must respect the law and be supervised.

“That search for threats in times of peace can lead to trying to find supposed threats anywhere. We need safeguards to ensure that there is no exaggeration to justify espionage activities by States,” he told Connectas.

What is known about Macaw?

This is not his first hacktivism action. I had previously published information regarding extractive companies, such as the case of Minera Fénix in Guatemala.

Reviewing the documents leaked by Guacamaya, a group of 65 journalists discovered that the Swiss-Russian conglomerate Solway, controller of Fénix, had plans to burn subsistence crops, buy local leaders and pay the national police. But from hacking companies, Guacamaya passed this year to Latin American armies, which he accuses of being complicit in extractivism.

In a statement published on the internet, the hacktivists explain part of their motivations: “The armies of Abya Yala (the indigenous term they use to refer to the American continent) They have guaranteed and facilitated the entry of extractivist companies from the Global North. They are the bodyguards. The armed army is the one that carries out the dirty work of the States, of the companies, of organized crime such as drug trafficking.”

They called the latest leak of Latin American military emails “Operation Repressive Forces”, and in a video, with hip-hop in the background, they explain how they downloaded the documents.

Although the leak has allowed societies like Mexico to learn of the illegal activities of their governments, it also raises questions in the opposite direction: What would happen if these documents fall into the wrong hands? Or how secure is the identity, for example, of informants about criminal groups?

And, not to go too far, what does the Government have on any person, such as their health history, their legal data, their debts, etc.? “It is useless for one to take care of his personal information, not to pass on his identification number when he buys, for example, if they are going to steal it from you through government institutions,” says Hiram Camarillo.

“It is very, very, very delicate information, which violates on many sides. I am concerned about who else can have access to this and market it,” said Nadia Sanders, editor of the site La Lista, who had access to the documents, in a BBC Mundo note.

It is difficult to know who will have access to this file, although to download the information you have to request the links – accrediting himself as a journalist – through the site Enlace Hacktivista, and from that platform they send a username and password.

“These leaks make up for a lack of transparency”, says Juan Carlos Lara, but at the same time, by not doing it through regular channels, “they expose private information of those people whom they have been following illegally”.

for Laura, it is important that the work of the journalists who are now reviewing these documents be protectedbut at the same time be as responsible as possible.

“As much as we can appreciate that these leaks make up for a transparency deficit, they also we need to be held accountable for how much information is released to the publicespecially that which affects citizens”.

CHRISTIAN ASCENT

CONNECTS (**)