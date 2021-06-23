They leaked materials from the game’s official guide before its premiere, which caused a controversy against TPC.

Some of you will remember that, before the launch of Pokémon Sword and Shield, there was a significant leakage of creatures, mechanics and elements of the game on the networks that caused a significant stir in the community. We are not going to discuss the old polemics about national Pokédex, absent creatures, and so on here; otherwise the result of these leaks. And it is that the case of The Pokémon Company against the two authors of the leaks has concluded, with a very large agreement: $ 150,000 fine each, for damages and legal costs.

The leaks, let us remember, had their origin in Portugal. David Maisonave, employee of a printing company in charge of producing the official guides of Pokémon Sword and Shield, managed to take several captures of those guides despite security measures, which he shared with a second individual, Bryan Cruz, who posted them on a Discord server. And from there, it was too late to avoid the leak. The Nintendo Company issued a lawsuit against the two individuals in 2019, which is now closed with this agreement between the two parties, valued at a total of $ 300,000.

According to the Pokémon company, these leaks revealed new creatures, and mechanical like the Gigantamax forms, which had not yet been announced; all this before the launch of the game. Although they affirm that they “reacted quickly” to prevent its spread, the materials took little time to become public knowledge, causing those campaigns against the company in the social networks that occurred before the premiere.

As we mentioned before, the two parties -TPC and the defendants- have agreed to this payment of $ 300,000 as compensation, so the sanction could have been much worse had it been decided in court. We do not know if the accused will be able to face the sanction, but it is clear that The Pokémon Company wanted to set an example in the face of future leaks. We remind you that the company has had a historic 2020 in terms of revenue, and that they are working right now on a Pokémon Legends: Arceus on the way to 2022.

