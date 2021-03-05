The ambitious FromSoftware project led by Hidetaka Miyazaki and fantasy novelist George RR Martin seems to be slowly but surely approaching. Since its presentation at E3 2019, the information has been very scarce until several weeks ago, just when leaks of all kinds began to emerge, triggered in the famous Elden Ring trailer leaked.

Although, a few minutes ago we shared several rumors from Omnipotent, a well-known leaker who would have indicated that Elden Ring would have an online multiplayer and other characteristics similar to the Souls. Well, this same one has shared via wccftech several details about the leak of the Elden Ring trailer, which when it appeared was not intended to be seen by the public at any time.

The leaked Elden Ring trailer was not intended to be seen by the public

I’m going to avoid detailing how this happened, but I will say that this was not a controlled or intentional leak, orchestrated by Bandai Namco and FromSoftware to generate any kind of thing. This trailer was made by Bandai for internal use only and there’s a good chance FromSoftware didn’t even know about it, let alone control it. This specific trailer was not intended to be viewed by the public at this or any other time, as far as I know. I will also state that while I have heard that something is being prepared to be revealed soon. This leak that emerges now is simply a coincidence and is not an indication that something is going to happen now.

It could be worrying that neither FromSoftware has been aware of a trailer that has been created and ended up leaking. In one way or another, it seems that all this has raised high expectations for knowing more and knowing once and for all the official trailer and the release date of Elden Ring, which seems to point to a departure in late 2021.