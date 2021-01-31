While we wait for the official announcement, a MLB The Show 21 Cover Leak May Have Advance Xbox Launch. This year Xbox gamers can also look forward to seeing MLB The Show running on Microsoft platforms. Or so it seems based on the leak. So yes, for the first time, MLB The Show 21 could be coming to Xbox platforms. The suggestions have been coming in for some time, but there is no official announcement yet. This is an announcement that has been waiting for a while.

The anerdydad Instagram account, known for leaking box art in the past, recently shared MLB The Show 21 boxes. What’s special about the reveal is that he shared MLB The Show 21 box art on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox One. If the leak is accurate, that means MLB The Show 21, for the first time in franchise history, is coming to Xbox and PlayStation.

MLB The Show 21 cover leak teases Xbox launch

While the possible Xbox confirmation is great news for fans of baseball video games, the leak also suggests that The cover of MLB The Show 21 stars Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres. While the Padres ultimately lost to the Dodgers in 2020, Tatis Jr.’s season proved that he is one of the best in baseball. The anerdydad leak is unconfirmed, however persuasive her Instagram post may seem.

It’s possible that the MLB The Show 21 cover art was fake, or the art was official, but the deck boxes were fake. Baseball fans should wait for official confirmation before getting too excited. Luckily, Sony has already announced that MLB The Show 21 News Coming in February.