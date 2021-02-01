In Barcelona since the early hours of Sunday they have been playing Great Bonnet. But what was lost was not a little bird, but Lionel Messi’s contract. Or, rather, the highest contract in the history of the sport, with an astronomical figure that La Pulga pocketed for the last four seasons as a Blaugrana player. A private document that was leaked to the newspaper El Mundo with the clear intention of generating discomfort and unionizing the Argentine as the main culprit of the serious economic crisis that is bleeding the Catalan club.

“Was it you, Mr. Bartomeu?”

“Me, sir?”

-Yes sir?

-No sir?

“I am sorry to hear that I have leaked the contract. It is totally false. Messi deserves what he charges for both sporting and commercial reasons,” the former boss of the Catalan club excused himself in statements to TV3 on Catalan television.

Bartomeu, the president who left Barcelona in the midst of the club’s crisis. Photo: AP

-So who leaked it?

And the round goes on. Because the question has no answer yet. All point to Carles Tusquets, the controller in this Barcelona who was left without a president when Bartomeu, wounded by Messi’s burofax and badly injured by his mismanagement, gave the cheers and left the ship adrift.

“Was it you, Mr. Tusquets?”

Silence makes noise in the vicinity of the Camp Nou, beyond the harsh official statement issued by the club in the early hours of Sunday, emphatically denying having anything to do with the publication of El Mundo on the agreement for 555,237,619 gross euros .

Carles Tusquets, president of the FC Barcelona Management Committee.

“Whoever has leaked Messi’s contract cannot have a future at Barça. A footballer who has given so much to Spanish football should be respected more. We must try to know how Messi’s contract has come out in the press. It’s a bad thing intention to harm “, claimed DT Ronald Koeman after the 2-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao in which the Argentine only spoke on the pitch: with a goal from a free kick, the 650th of his career with the Barcelona shirt .

Koeman, who every time he speaks defends his best player tooth and nail, was not the only one who was outraged. Joan Laporta, who does not go without a thread in search of being president again in the March 7 elections, also banned the Argentine and not only insisted that he will do the impossible for Messi to stay, but also promised to investigate who leaked the document in case of being elected.

“Messi generates more income than the money it costs. In our candidacy there is a study that shows that Messi generates a third of Barça’s income. Messi has not ruined the club, but a board of directors that lost financial discipline since 2015”, Laporta argued to contradict the title of the Sunday cover of El Mundo.

02/01/2021 The candidate for the presidency of FC Barcelona Joan Laporta in the program ‘El Món a RAC1’ of RAC1.

Another presidential candidate, Victor Font, said Messi deserves every penny he has collected and will also try to keep him at the club. But he opened the umbrella and accepted that if that is impossible, “it will not be the end of the world” for Barcelona.

They all speak. But for now no one says who the culprit was. And it will likely never be known. Meanwhile, the newspaper El Mundo, responsible for the bomb that shook the foundations of the Camp Nou, continues to bring to light details of the contract that Messi signed on November 25, 2017 and that binds him to the club until June 30. In fact, he says that the Argentine will receive an extra 39 million euros on July 1 regardless of whether or not he is still in Barcelona. It is a reward for his loyalty of 20 years with the club. A fidelity that did not have who filtered it.

Messi celebrates his goal with a free kick against Athletic Bilbao. Photo: AFP

Meanwhile, folder goes, folder comes, it was learned in the last hours that Barcelona owes the Argentine 63.5 million euros of the 72 that it had to pay him for the services provided this year. The concrete thing is that this dirty war continues adding chapters. Messi will have the last word, who until now has dedicated himself to doing what he knows best, playing football, making Barcelona win and showing that, beyond the drought of titles in recent months, he is worth every penny he agreed to in the contract that was visible to all. When he speaks, surely, the world of football will vibrate again like that day in August that made it known to the world that there was a document called burofax.