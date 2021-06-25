This Saturday the round of 16 of Euro 2020 begins with the 16 teams that remain in the tournament of the 24 that began. At the beginning of the tournament the journalist MisterChip published on his Twitter account a list with the leagues that contributed the most players to this European Championship.
The Premier League with 151 footballers led the ranking in a comfortable way over the Bundesliga (91) and Serie A (75), the other two leagues that closed the podium.
Well, once the group stage is over and with six teams eliminated from the tournament, MisterChip has updated and again the English league is the one that is leading and the one with the most players in the round of 16 with 117. That is to say, 34 Premier players have lost in the first phase.
The second league that contributes the most players in this round is the Bundesliga with 78 players, 13 less than at the beginning of the tournament. And in third place, Serie A remains, which has now had 55 representatives, 20 fewer players.
Behind LaLiga Santander maintains the fourth position with 35 representatives. Fifth place is for Ligue 1 with 23 players in the round of 16 and which has risen one place compared to the start of the tournament after the elimination of Russia. Next come the leagues of Ukraine, which has been left with 18 players, 1 less than when it started, followed by the Netherlands (13) and the Czech Republic (11).
The three leagues that contribute the most to these eighths, England, Germany and Italy, are curiously three of the favorite teams to win the tournament. It is the least striking that the great favorite, France, is in fifth place and only contributes 23 players. And the current European champion, Portugal, does not even appear in the top positions and has theoretically inferior teams such as Ukraine or the Czech Republic ahead.
