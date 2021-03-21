The Champions League is already history at Atlético de Madrid. With the near possibility of winning a league title seven years later there is no room for depression and in the mattress dressing room they are already plotting for a final stretch of the championship that they face with three points of advantage over Real Madrid, who already played and won his match against Celta in Balaídos, and four more than Barcelona, ​​which has a difficult commitment with the visit to Real Sociedad. Eleven days, the same as the express end of the 2019-20 campaign after confinement by the covid-19 pandemic, to defend a leadership and the Alaves as the first obstacle on the way to the dream alirón.

Despite the delicate situation of the team trained by ‘Pitu’ Abelardo, who reaches the Metropolitano in relegation positions, at Atlético they do not trust a rival who already made things very complicated in the first round duel played in Mendizorroza . In blue and white fiefdom Luis Suarez he invoiced the three points with a goal in injury time when the tie was already called and precisely this time the eyes will be on the Uruguayan striker, after his change at Stamford Bridge when his team most needed the goal and the ironic smile that indicated his disagreement with Simeone’s decision.

Nothing better than the grass to forget misunderstandings and regain the good path in the League after a slump in results translated into only 9 of the last 18 points in Game. The Uruguayan will be expected to be accompanied by Correa against Alavés, as Joao Félix misses the game due to accumulation of warnings. Simeone will return to the scheme of three centrals and Trippier and Carrasco as lanes after the failed 4-4-2 start in London and Lemar points to the eleven before Saúl’s delicate moment of form, with Llorente and Koke as fixed in the red-and-white midfield.

«The team worked well yesterday and today we returned to training with enthusiasm and enthusiasm. I feel like the team is absolutely giving everything, a ten. The one that I have to demand is me, the responsibility is mine “, he assumed Simeone in the preview of the duel, with the aim of turning the page and placing himself in the center of any criticism in order to release pressure on his players before the decisive stretch of the season.

Meanwhile, Alavés dreams of repeating his only victory in a dozen visits to mattress territory, dating from the 2002-03 campaign, when the Vicente Calderón beat the team then coached by Luis Aragonés 0-1 with a goal from the ‘Cobra’ Ilie and Abelardo in the ranks. The Asturian, now on the bench, does not have the long-term injured Rodrigo Ely or the sanctioned Manu García and Tomás Pina, with which he is forced to remodel his midfield in search of points that allow him to escape from the area. classification red.