In an unprecedented event, La Liga will denounce Vinícius for confronting a rival fan, that of Vallecas, but at the same time, in a strangely Solomonic decision, it will study whether there was incitement to violence in the chants that Rayo fans dedicated to the Brazilian forward in Saturday’s match (3-3). The League has not specified which ones, but during the meeting the already popular “Vinícius, beach ball” and “fool, fool” were heard, according to the president of the Spanish football association, Javier Tebas.

The League has sent the events that occurred in Vallecas to the Disciplinary Committee in two directions: the chants against Vinícius, which according to Tebas “were not racist”, and the Brazilian’s reply gestures to the stands.

“They were cries of fool, fool; I think there may be a provocation with those insults, and Vinícius, like all players, gets hot and nothing more,” commented Tebas in Las Rozas, after the elections for the presidency of the Spanish Federation.

During the match, from the stands, they dedicated the tune that is already popular in all the First Division fields where he goes (“Vinícius, beach ball”) to Vinícius. An ironic mockery, without insults and without a racist component, with which the Rayo fans reminded the Brazilian of having been left without the precious Ballon d’Or. In the same line as so many other witty chants on the football fields, such as “Mourinho, go away to the theater” or that “Cherychev I love you”.

The League, when reporting the chants (which it does not specify) to the Disciplinary Committee, considers that the content can be considered incitement to violence.

The chants were replicated by the Madrid player at the end of the match, when he retired to the locker room, with a gesture with the index and middle fingers of his right hand, expressing a two, “to Second”.

No sanction in six years

Since he arrived in Spain to play for Real Madrid, Vinícius had only seen a red card, for attacking Hugo Duro, but Competition withdrew it.

If he were sanctioned for this gesture, it would be the first time in the Spanish League that the Brazilian has received punishment for his behavior. Since playing in Spain (September 2018), Vinícius has only seen one red card, in May 2023, for attacking Hugo Duro in the controversial match involving racist insults at Mestalla between Valencia and Real Madrid. However, the RFEF Competition Committee pardoned the Brazilian, annulling the red card, considering that “in a desperate attempt to remove the opposing player’s arm from his neck, given the imminent risk of suffocation, he removed himself, instinctively to the rival player.” Come on, he did it in self-defense to save his life.