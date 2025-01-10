LaLiga has decided to appeal to ordinary Justice the precautionary measure of the Higher Sports Council that allows Barcelona to provisionally have Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. Sources from the employers’ association have confirmed to ABC that they will go to a contentious-administrative court to try to reverse the resolution of the government body.

The measure is taken two days after the CSD issued its opinion in which it suspended the agreement of the monitoring commission of the RFEF-LaLiga coordination agreement that decided to withdraw the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor when Barcelona did not comply with the rules of the economic control of LaLiga at the end of the year.

The CSD’s decision has generated enormous anger in the rest of the LaLiga clubs. Las Palmas, Atlético, Espanyol, Valencia, Athletic and Valladolid are some of those who have already publicly expressed their discomfort, and in the coming days more could join. Only Real Madrid seems determined to remain silent.

This appeal is independent of the allegations that the CSD has requested from both LaLiga and the RFEF to make its final decision on the re-registration of the two players. In fact, the ordinary Justice could rule before the governing body of Spanish sport makes a final decision, which could take up to three months.









Barcelona went to the CSD after two judicial instances rejected the precautionary registration of the players before the deadline was reached. The first refusal took place on December 27, by the Commercial Court number 10 of Barcelona; the second, on December 30, by the Court of First Instance number 47, also of Barcelona.

This Friday, the Popular Party has presented a battery of questions in both Congress and the Senate with which it seeks to know the Government’s motivations for granting the precautionary measure. They accuse the CSD of adulterating the League and tarnishing the name of the main and most popular sports championship in Spain.