New blitz by the League in an anti-vax key: with an amendment, signed by the member of the Northern League Claudio Borghi and proposed to the waiting list decree under consideration by the Senate, yes calls for the cancellation of the vaccination obligation for minors up to 16 years of age and unaccompanied foreign minors. In particular, that vaccines against measles, rubella, mumps and chickenpox are no longer mandatory, but only “recommended”, unlike what is currently provided for by the 2017 law. Another request is to allow children who have not been vaccinated for those diseases to be enrolled in nursery schools (including private non-state schools).

The news of the amendment immediately created alarm. Pediatrician Rocco Russo, coordinator of the technical table on vaccinations of the Italian Society of Pediatrics, has launched a petition on the website Change.org which is currently at 340 thousand signatures. “The Law on compulsory vaccination for access to school, with all the critical issues involved, has proven to be a valid tool for increasing vaccination coverage levels,” reads the text of the petition. Coverage against measles has gone from 87.2% in 2014 to 94.4%.

Lorenzin: Obligation Works, Don’t Go Back to the Past

“All those who are in the field of infectious diseases are responding to Borghi. This is not the time to return to the past” comments the Democratic Party senator Beatrice Lorenzinwhich in 2017 had wanted the current law. «Mandatory vaccination has worked and is working. Informing and building a culture of vaccination – she emphasizes – is the task of health institutions and all those who deal with health. The two things not only do not exclude each other, but must proceed together. Unfortunately there is still a long way to go and our priority – Lorenzin specifies – must be the health of children and the most fragile population”.

Bassetti: unacceptable invasion of the pitch

“The invasion of the field of medicine and public health by politics and Senator Borghi is unacceptable. Wanting to abolish or modify the law on vaccines, to gain the political consensus of the no-vax movement, brings us back to the darkest moments of populism and politics for the few, especially today when we are witnessing a resurgence of measles, whooping cough and other infectious diseases that are potentially lethal and disabling for children’s health”. So says Matteo Bassetti, director of Infectious Diseases at the San Martino Polyclinic Hospital in Genoa. “Borghi would do well to look at how other politicians around the world behave: 14 European countries have at least one mandatory vaccination. The United States and Canada, as well as Germany, have chosen a similar path: requiring a certificate for admission to school, similar to Italy. Let’s hope that measles, mumps, meningitis, tetanus and diphtheria do not celebrate their return thanks to obtuse and populist politics”, he concludes.