The back and forth between the League for Salvini Premier and the federal president Gabriele Gravina shows no signs of abating. On Wednesday, the majority party had in a note openly attacked the number one of the FIGC, asking for his resignation due to what is happening regarding “betting, doping, sporting failures, infrastructure and television problems, economic crises”. A position to which Gravina responded point by point, claiming “the autonomy of sport” from politics (as the number one of Coni Malagò had also done in his defense) and underlining that “you need to know things well in order not to risk of doing damage to our country, not just to football.”

the salary question

Yesterday a new dig, once again from the League. Senator Roberto Marti, president of the Culture and Sport Commission of Palazzo Madama, intervened thus: “President Gravina demonstrates in practice that he deserves autonomy, given that everything seems paralyzed: for example, why hasn’t he yet reformed the championships? Instead of being offended by the criticism, take note of the dramatic situation and remember that he earns more than the Prime Minister. This is an aspect that we will clarify with a question: it is true that he himself has proposed increasing his own salary which is in addition to that received by the ‘Uefa?’ As far as the FIGC is concerned, it must however be said that it is a completely private reality and to pay the employees (from the president to the last collaborator) no public money is used, but that which comes from commercial revenues. Among other things, figures in hand, Gravina has a salary (approved with a resolution passed in the Federal Council in 2021) in line with the major European football federations. However, in Parliament there are also those who defend him. Yesterday Vincenzo Serraiocco, UDC national director with responsibility for Sport, took to the field: “On betting we rely on the work of the competent bodies, clearly hoping that full light will be shed on what happened. However, I believe that it cannot and should not be thrown away. mud on the entire sporting or football world. And I think the work of president Gravina should be examined with greater serenity. This is a delicate moment that the Football Federation is managing with the right competence and without hysteria.”