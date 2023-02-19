Sunday, February 19, 2023
The league suspended KooKoo’s Ottosson and JYP’s Christoffer

February 19, 2023
The league suspended KooKoo’s Ottosson and JYP’s Christoffer

KooKoon’s Axel Ottosson was suspended for five games, JYP’s Christoffer was suspended for one game.

League The disciplinary delegation suspended KooKoo on Saturday For Axel Ottosson and JYP Braden to Christoffer.

Ottosson tackled the Pelicans on Friday Saku from Salmi. In the match, Ottosson was given a major penalty and a game penalty, i.e. 5+20 minutes.

The disciplinary delegation considered the tackle aimed at Ottosson’s head worthy of a five-game suspension. Ottosson has four matches left on his suspension.

JYP’s Christoffer would tease Jukurien From Konsta Helenius in Friday’s match to the neck area. The disciplinary delegation banned Christoffer, who got 5+20 minutes in the match, for one match.

