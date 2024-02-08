Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

Yesterday, the League of Arab States stressed the importance of supporting the political track in Libya by adopting a comprehensive national reconciliation approach as a basis that leads to stability in the Libyan territories.

This came in a speech by the Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ambassador Hussein Al-Hindawi, during his participation in the summit of member states of the African Union High-Level Committee on Libya, which was held in Brazzaville, the capital of the Congo.

A statement issued by the Arab League stated that the Assistant Secretary-General of the League affirmed the Arab League’s commitment to its inherent responsibilities towards Libya and to preserving its independence, unity and territorial integrity.

The statement added that Al-Hindawi met with a number of heads of delegations participating in the summit and ministers and deputy foreign ministers of the member states of the committee to discuss developments related to the Libyan national reconciliation project, and coordination in this regard between the League of Arab States and concerned local and international parties. The Arab League's participation came at the invitation of the Chairman of the Committee, President of the Republic of the Congo, Denis Sasso, where the League affirmed its appreciation for the Congo's efforts to advance the Committee's tasks.