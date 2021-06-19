POLITICAL ELECTORAL POLLS TODAY, 19 JUNE 2021

POLITICAL ELECTORAL POLLS TODAY – Lega, Pd and Fdi enclosed in just over two percentage points: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls elaborated in the Supermedia Agi / Youtrend.

According to the survey, in fact, the League, which remains the first party despite the 0.5% drop recorded compared to the previous survey, is at 21%.

In second place is the Brothers of Italy, credited with 19.6%, followed by the Democratic Party, which is assigned 18.8%. Between the third party (the Democratic Party) and the first (the League), therefore, there are only 2.2 percentage points.

The 5 Star Movement is at 16.1 percent, while Forza Italia is credited with 7.4%. Among the smaller parties, Action by Carlo Calenda is given at 3.1 percent, while Italia Viva is at 2.6%.

How are surveys done?

The electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling societies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analyzed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for parties or the confidence index of political leaders, the interviewees must therefore adequately represent the Italian population of age, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls.

This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that is the greatest difficulty for pollsters. Interviews for political electoral polls are usually conducted with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.

