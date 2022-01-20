The wait is over. The ball is rolling again in Colombian football, with the dispute of two matches, including the premiere of the America of Cali, of the technician Juan Carlos Osorio, which receives Envigado, at the Pascual Guerrero stadium (8:05 pm TV Win +). A match in which the scarlet DT, who decided to stay in the club, will have to manage to supply some casualties.

Osorio, for revenge

Osorio decided to stay, despite the crisis he experienced last semester and the rejection of part of the fans. The DT apologized to the fans and promises to fight for the star. Today that goal will begin to vindicate itself.

“I made a decision to stay. You have to be optimistic and I am. I am going to accommodate, adapt and mold the players that the Sports Committee brings in to be able to put out a competitive team and try to correct my mistakes and be able to win this semester. The most important thing is to restore my image with the American fans”, Osorio said recently about his continuity.

From the team that ended 2021, Héctor Quiñones, Rodrigo Ureña, Joao Rodríguez and Jeison Lucumí left, while only Didier Pino, Juan Camilo Portilla and John Édison García, a central defender who will not be able to be part of the debut, have arrived, since he owes a sanction date received when he was in the service of La Equidad in the previous tournament.

Among the soccer players who are pending confirmation are the Argentine striker Alejandro Quintana, ex-Bucaramanga; Esnayder Mena, a right winger who recently played for Deportivo Pasto; the same as Daniel Mosquera, a striker who would also reach the red box, from the University of Mérida, in Venezuela.

As for the training sessions carried out since January 3, Joel Graterol has been working on the portico after the absence of Diego Novoa due to his call-up to the Colombian National Team’s microcycle.

Thus, for now the starting line-up that the ‘devils’ will have in their first presentation is unknown, but it is estimated that men like Cristian Arrieta, Marlon Torres, Luis Alejandro Paz, Carlos Sierra, Deinner Quiñones and Adrián Ramos are in the headline.

The match that opens the first day is between Águilas Rionegro and Atlético Bucaramanga, who will play from 6 pm, Win Sports TV, at the Alberto Grisales stadium. Tomorrow is the debut of the Bogota teams with the matches between Santa Fe and La Equidad, and Pasto against Millonarios.

