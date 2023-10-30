José Mourinho’s direct attack on the Lega Serie A for having Roma play on Sunday and not on Monday despite last Thursday’s commitment in the Europa League, did not please the CEO at all. Luigi De Siervo, who reduced the Portuguese’s protest to a single word: “alibi”. “I respect Mourinho for what he does for Roma and for football, but his statements sounded like an alibi. Just think of Barcelona playing in the Champions League and then the Clàsico at four in the afternoon. The issue of recovery could not be managed better, an important match must be played at the peak moment”, he said to Politics in football on Rai Gr Parliament.

De Siervo then spoke of a “Serie A in great recovery” and commented on what happened to Fabio Grosso in Marseille: “Unfortunately these are episodes that recur in France, I believe that our French colleagues will be able to deal with it with the severity it deserves. A very serious fact In all countries we have to be vigilant, we have an extraordinary relationship with the police. We don’t see the work they do every week to make stadiums better places, unfortunately in some big cities there are pockets of crime, not I would call them fans, who unleash this urban guerrilla. We wish Grosso the best, we know how strong he is and I’m sure he will be able to recover. It remains a bad page in our European football.”