In times of crisis it is time to bet on the quarry. This is your year. The little movement in the transfer market, caused by the economic crisis that COVID has caused the football industry, together with the saturation of a calendar full of competitions to be played in less time than usual, has meant that the clubs have to look at their quarries to reinforce their squads.

Up to eight LaLiga Santander teams have increased the number of players trained in their lower categories for the current season. Although yes, there are clubs for which it is nothing new, since They have a tradition of betting on people from the house. It is the case of Athletic, which with 18 players is the team with the most homegrown players in its ranks, the Real society, which has 16 (3 more than the previous season) and the Villarreal, with 13.

Two of the teams with the best quarry in Spain are Barcelona and Real Madrid. Many footballers come out of the Masía and the Factory and end up nurturing the majority of LaLiga clubs. Although reaching the first team of both entities is complicated. This year Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig have achieved it at Barça. Both already have a first team card. Madrid, for its part, has been reinforced with the return of Odegaard, a youth squad who has been on loan in recent years by various teams.

On the other hand, Elche, Sevilla and Valladolid have decreased the presence of footballers trained in their lower categories. While there is also the case of four teams that They do not have homegrown players in their first squad: Cádiz, Getafe, Eibar and Huesca. Of course, Getafe has debuted the youngest player of the season. This is John Finn, from the youth team, which debuted on December 5 against Levante with only 17 years 1 month and 11 days.

Canteranos in the First teams Homegrown players 19-20 Homegrown players 20-21 Subsidiary players who debuted this year Athletic 18 18 1 Real society 13 16 3 Villarreal eleven 13 2 Celtic 10 10 5 Barcelona 6 9 1 Real Madrid 7 8 2 Valencia 7 8 2 Osasuna 8 8 0 Alaves 3 5 2 I raised 4 5 3 Betis 1 3 1 Elche 4 3 1 Athletic 3 3 0 Seville 3 2 0 Valladolid 3 1 0 Pomegranate 1 1 8 Eibar 0 0 2 Getafe 0 0 1 Cadiz 0 0 0 Huesca 0 0 0

In total there have been 34 players from the subsidiary who have managed to debut for the first time in LaLiga Santander. Granada is the team that has made the most homegrown debut this season: eight. All footballers with a record at Recreativo Granada who made their debut in the same match, at the Reale Arena against Real Sociedad. For this match, Granada moved almost without troops due to a COVID outbreak and committed an improper alignment, although Real, which won the match (2-0), did not denounce.

Another of the teams that more players from the subsidiary has made its debut is Celta, with five. Zidane, for his part, has counted on Marvin and Arribas; while Koeman has done the same with Mingueza. In Villarreal, the appearance of Yeremi Pino stands out, who has already accumulated seven games with the first team and scored his first goal last Tuesday, which served the Submarino to tie against Athletic. AND speaking of the lions, one of his cubs and a promise of the club was summoned at this meeting. Nico Williams, Iñaki’s brother. Very soon the present and future of San Mamés are expected to coincide.