The League of Arab States: Iraq is a cornerstone of the Arab system

The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit held a series of meetings with a number of Iraqi leaders, headed by Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi, Speaker of Parliament Muhammad al-Halbousi, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein, during a visit Aboul Gheit, the current Iraq, which continues until Sunday.

The General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo said in a statement yesterday that Abul-Gheit expressed during his meetings with Iraqi leaders his welcome of efforts to consolidate the manifestations of sovereignty of the Iraqi state, and the interest of the state’s leaders in the Arab dimension in the regional policy of Iraq, considering Baghdad a cornerstone of the Arab system, stressing that the Arab League It continues to support and support Iraq while it stands by it in its endeavor to stabilize internal stability and enhance balance in its regional relations.

The statement added that the Secretary-General of the Arab League stressed during his meeting with the Iraqi President Barham Salih the importance of Baghdad continuing in the estimated trend of strengthening its relations with its Arab environment, and during his meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi of his support for the approach adopted by the latter in facing challenges, which puts The interest of Iraq above all other considerations, and seeks to consolidate the country’s sovereignty and stability.

The statement indicated that Aboul Gheit expressed, during his meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, his satisfaction with the Iraqi vision of easing regional tensions and keeping Iraq out of the current disputes, in order to preserve its independence and stability and provide opportunities for its necessary economic growth to meet the aspirations of its people.