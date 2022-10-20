Barcelona easily dominate the game against Villarreal thanks to three goals in just ten minutes in the first half. Robert Lewandowski has scored the first two, while Ansu Fati has scored the third. The locals started strongly against Villarreal in the match of the tenth day of the League. Xavi’s men return to play after the defeat against Madrid last Sunday and the virtual elimination from the Champions League after the tie with Inter. The azulgrana have Real Sociedad on their heels, tied on points, and they need the victory to stay in second position and not prolong the bad feelings of the team. Xavi will have to reinvent the line-up after seeing that the current one is not bearing fruit and for this he will have Héctor Bellerín, who has returned after his injury, to refresh the defense.

