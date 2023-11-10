Until the ninth round, the Colombian League was looking to finish with the worst offensive average in all of history: in those first nine days, only 1.87 goals had been scored per game.

The victories of the ‘classics date’ caused the average to begin to rise and, although the average is among the ten worst in history (2.22 per game at the end of the round-robin phase), At least there was an improvement.

However, this phase of the championship left an anti-record: one of the participating teams was left with the worst lead in the entire history of the professional soccer championship in Colombia, which began in 1948.

Is about Jaguars, whose campaign was very poor and even put them in trouble with relegation, not only for this year, but for next: those from Montería will start with the worst average in that classification, not counting the two who are promoted from B, who They will start from scratch.

A good part of that drop has to do with a worrying offensive anemia: Jaguares barely scored seven goals in 20 games, for an average of 0.37 per game. The worst in history.

Only one of the members of the Jaguares team scored two goals: Jhonier Viveros. The other five were converted by Duván Rodríguez, Jairo Molina, Juan Diego Alegría, Yilber Arboleda and Édgar Medrano.

Furthermore, Jaguares lasted 815 minutes without scoring, the second worst streak in history, only surpassed by Patriotas’ 927 minutes in 2011. In the last 15 games, Montería’s team has only scored two goals.

This offensive irregularity led Jaguares to change coaches twice in the semester: it started with Pompilio Páez, who left on matchday 7. Replacing him, as manager, was Julio Méndez, and on matchday 12 Carlos Mario Hoyos took over.

Photo: Dimayor and @MillosFCOficial

The anti-record was held by Unión Magdalena, which in the first half of 2022 barely scored 8 goals in 20 games, for an average of 0.40 per game. And the ‘podium’ is completed by Deportes Quindío, which had an average of 0.44 in the 2013-I League. That year it went down.

The eight worst goal scores in the Colombian League date back to the last 20 years. Only the ninth is relatively old: Cúcuta Deportivo, in 1990 (0.55).

The 12 worst forwards in history

Jaguars (2023-II) 0.35

Magdalena Union (2022-I) 0.40

Quindío (2013-I) 0.44

Pereira (2004-II) 0.50

Cúcuta (2008-II) 0.50

Pasture (2008-II) 0.50

Quindío (2010-I) 0.50

Boyacá Chicó (2015-II) 0.50

Cúcuta (1990) 0.55

Pasture (2015-I) 0.55

Tigers (2017-I) 0.55

Jaguars (2019-II) 0.55

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

