Genoa – Lega Serie A and Puma have unveiled Orbitthe official ball of the 2023-’24 season, presented with the «Play It Like» campaign starring Alessandro Bastoni and Olivier Giroud.

The new ball for Serie A features bold graphics that translate into a configuration of 12 large star-shaped panels, to offer a reduced number of seams, thus allowing better use of the ball by the players.

The Orbit Fifa Quality Pro also uses a cutting edge technology which allows the ball to be perfectly spherical and to keep its shape during the game. The technology used also allows for less water absorption. Foam (Poe) is added to the material from which the ball is made to increase touch sensitivity, providing a firmer feel and better bounce consistency.

In addition, the surface is made with a methodology that improves aerodynamics and increases abrasion resistance, prolonging durability.