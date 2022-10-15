Even and tight. This is how the definition of Leaguewhich, in the absence of four dates and three postponed games, has not yet determined the eight qualifiers who will fight for the star at the end of the year.

Matchday 18, which began on October 6 with the early game between National and Medellin (3-2)continue this Saturday with two more games:

Deportivo Pasto and Águilas Doradas face each other at 6:05 pm Whoever wins will be, at least partially, the leader of the championship. And if Pasto wins, he will be the first classified. The duel will be seen by Win Sports.

Between the leader Deportivo Pasto, and the seventh, Santa Fe, There are only two points, and places from 2 to 7 are defined by goal difference.

And from eighth, Pereira, to fourteenth, Bucaramanga, there are four points, but the latter has a pending game. There are still many stories to tell.

You have to go back to the second half of 2005 to find a calendar as balanced as this one: that year, the first, Deportivo Cali, entered with 30 points. The other seven, with 29.

couple garter? Without a doubt. It is even ratified by an international study. The Cies Football Observatory followed the behavior in 74 championships around the world and described the Colombian as the least unequal on the planet.

It measured the percentage of games that ended with three or more goals difference, between January and September of this year. In Colombia it was 4 percent, the lowest on the planet. The most unequal is the League of Moldova, with 31.4 percent.

Exciting league?

Photo: Nestor Gomez – TIME

The same study center, on the other hand, discusses one of the defense arguments for the championship system in Colombia, which many describe as exciting. For Cies it is not.

With what arguments? He measured the number of scoring opportunities per game and the average number of goals scored in the same period. In the first measurement, Colombia finished 67 out of 74, with 9.04 scoring options per game.

In terms of goal average, the Colombian League is at 2.26, which gives it 66th place among 74 analyzed championships. And that this semester rose: since July, the figure is at 2.37, the highest of the last four tournaments. Couple, yes. Exciting, not for some.

SPORTS