An official communication has been sent in which it speaks of “prejudice and irreparable damage”. The platform responded with a letter of commitment to deliver the service at its best and announced that it will compensate customers after access difficulties for Sunday evening matches and subscriber protests.

The Serie A Football League has sent Dazn a letter in which it speaks of “prejudice and irreparable damage”, for yesterday’s disservices, and orders the platform to specify “by 16 today”, as “it intends to implement every suitable action to ensure that technical problems are solved “. “This – adds the Lega – due to the fact that the matches scheduled today involve two clubs, Juventus and Napoli, with a huge following of fans / users”. In the afternoon, Dazn then sent a letter of commitment to the Lega Serie A to provide the service in the best possible way, speaking of “an exceptional anomaly in the authentication system” regarding the problems encountered yesterday on which they are investigating. The platform also confirmed that it will indemnify the customers who have suffered the damage and guaranteed maximum commitment for today’s tenders. See also Black Lives Matter, English football: stop kneeling before playing

Excuses – Already in the morning Dazn apologized “deeply” to all users who were unable to access their account during the weekend of the first day of Serie A. The streaming platform stressed that it was an “exceptional event that has impacted some users in different markets “, reported having indicated a link as a temporary solution and reiterated that its technicians are working for a definitive solution. It also announced compensation “in compliance with the rules”.

The press release – “Dazn is aware of how important its service is for sports fans, we take this responsibility seriously and deeply apologize to all users who were unable to access their account over the weekend – reads the note from the streaming platform. -. An event of an exceptional nature has occurred which has impacted some users in different markets in which Dazn is present. As a temporary solution, we have prepared an alternative to follow the games via a link that we have transmitted to customers. We have technicians who are standing working uninterruptedly to resolve the situation. We will again provide an alternative to follow the events live where necessary. ” “In Italy, in compliance with the existing rules, we will provide compensation to each affected customer, which will be paid in the manner disclosed in the next few days. It is our responsibility to ensure that everything works. This is the commitment we make”, he concludes. the note signed by the Dazn Team. See also Variations and descents to the net: Sinner's first training sessions with Vagnozzi

August 15, 2022 (change August 15, 2022 | 23:50)

