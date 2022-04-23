With three qualified teams (Atlético Nacional, Deportes Tolima and Millonarios), the last four dates of the all-against-all phase of the League have the five remaining places at stake for the semifinal home runs. The problem is that there is still 13 teams! with options to get into the party for the first star of 2022, in an atypical year, with a World Cup at the end of the year.

The accounts to reach that instance speak of reaching at least 30 points to keep the last quota. The account comes from the performance percentage of the team that today occupies the eighth box (Atletico Bucaramanga, with 24 units, is with 50 percent of the points achieved).

projection

The projection, taking into account that all the aspiring teams have two home games left, except for Independiente Santa Fe, also points to 30 points, as long as the teams that still want to reach the finals respect their home.

Three of the five teams that today are within the eight, but have not yet secured their classification, play on this date as visitors and one of them has a direct duel: Medellín, who visits Bucaramanga today, at the Alfonso López stadium.

DIM and Junior, who are in full competition in the Copa Sudamericana, seek to secure their place in the finals in the midst of their international participation. Even in the case of the first, he wants to give priority to the local tournament, according to coach Julio Comesaña.

Junior, for his part, has direct duels at home against two other candidates, Envigado, who is among the eight today, and Jaguares, who start this date on the outside.

The Santa Fe case is one of the most complicated. They only have one home game left (on date 17, against Jaguares), although one of the away games will be the classic against Millonarios in El Campín. But it will close in the last two dates outside of Bogotá, against Deportivo Cali and Once Caldas, another of the candidates to fight for the classification.

America’s mess

Much more complicated is the outlook for America, which is trying to save the semester with the change of coach and the return of Alexandre Guimaraes. With 19 points, the Reds must win everything at home (they face Alianza Petrolera and Unión Magdalena, who just beat them at Pascual in the Cup).

But he will also have to add as a visitor, against Jaguares and Pasto. The more points those above lose, the better…

The date begins today with Bucaramanga vs. Medellin (4 pm), National vs. Once Caldas (6:05 pm) and Unión Magdalena vs. Junior (8:10 p.m.). As night falls, the accounts will change again. Get out the calculator…

SPORTS

more sports news