Mutasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Jazira, the champion of the Arab Gulf League last season 2019-2020, and Al-Ahly champions, Shabab Al-Ahly, will launch the journey to participate in the current version of the “League Cup”, from the quarter-finals, which starts tomorrow, “Thursday”, in the first leg, with the two matches of the Kalba Union. With Al-Jazira, and Al-Nasr with Al-Wahda, to complete the same round the evening after tomorrow (Friday), with Al-Ahly youth matches with Ajman, and Al-Ain with Al-Wasl.

Six clubs qualified for the quarter-finals, after they crossed the first round, which was also held in the home and away system, and the list of qualifiers included Ittihad Kalba, Al Nasr, Al Wahda, Ajman, Al Ain, and Al Wasl, to join the previously qualified Al Jazira and Al Ahli teams.

The quarter-final kicks off “Thursday” with the matches Al Ittihad Kalba with Al Jazira, and Al Nasr against Al Wahda, where the confrontation of “Pride of Abu Dhabi” and “Tigers” expected at Kalba Stadium is the ninth in the history of the two teams’ confrontations in the tournament, and the owners of the land excel by winning 3 matches, compared to Two victories for the island, while the previous three matches were tied.

The Kalba Union is chasing during the upcoming match, its first victory in the quarter-finals, after it had previously played two matches that were decided by a draw. On the other hand, Al-Jazira played 4 matches in the same round last season, winning one match and losing in 3 matches.

At Al Maktoum Stadium in Al Nasr Club, the match between Al-Ameed and his guest Al-Annabi will be the fifth in the history of the two teams’ confrontations, where Al-Wahda excels by winning three games, compared to one by Al-Nasr, which has the advantage of losing one match, in the last 12 consecutive matches in the League Cup. With 6 wins and 5 draws.

The competing teams in the first leg of the quarter-finals are looking forward to achieving positive results that will help them decide qualification during the second leg of January 3 and 4, while the four losing teams in the quarter-finals move to play in the consolation role that is held in the league system from one round to places from the fifth to the eighth. .

the program

Thursday

Ittihad Kalba – Al Jazeera 18:00

Victory – Al-Wahda 20:15

Friday

Shabab Al Ahly – Ajman 18:00

Al Ain – Al Wasl 20:15