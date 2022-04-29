Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Yesterday, Thursday, the activities of the fan zone “Fan Zone” began, in the area surrounding the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, at Al Jazira Club in Abu Dhabi, and organized by the Professional League on the sidelines of the Professional League Cup final, which brings together Al Ain and Al Ahly youth at seven thirty in the evening next Wednesday under the slogan ” I will see you on the feast.”

The events aim to transform the final into a comprehensive event that brings together fans and various groups of society, as the activities of the fan zone extend daily during Ramadan, from eight in the evening until two in the morning, and on Eid days from 6 in the evening until 11 in the evening, and on the day of the match from 4 From 30 pm until 11 pm, where the Association decided that this area will be held throughout the period of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, as a purposeful community initiative, gathering family members in an entertaining atmosphere suitable for all ages.

The activities of the fan zone include entertainment games and artistic performances, in addition to providing mobile restaurants on site, holding competitions and allocating valuable prizes for them, noting that the fan zone will open its doors to everyone throughout these days for free.

The first day of the activities witnessed the holding of the Tanoura show, the clowns, balloons and magician for children, in addition to competitions, games and prizes, and a storyteller in Arabic and English, in addition to circus acrobatics, children’s cinema, and other activities.

The coming days will witness other activities such as the fire show, mini-carnivals during the day of the final match, with the events extending after that throughout the holiday of Abdul-Fitr.