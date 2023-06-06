La Spezia – It was in the air, now it’s decided. Spice – Veronaplay-off valid for the stay in Serie A, moves from the Dacia Arena in Udine to the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia.

After the controversies that arose in the morning, especially those concerning the management of public order and the influx to the Udine plant with two hundred kilometers of motorway common to La Spezia and Verona, the urgent meeting of the Lega Serie A led to an about-face: Spezia – Verona is played in Reggio Emilia, at the Mapei Stadium.

Now, only the modalities of ticket sales remain to be decided. News, in this sense, are expected in the next few hours. The certain thing is that it will be played in Reggio Emilia on Sunday 11 June at 8.45 pm.