Northern League leader hears Le Pen: “I don’t accept vetoes”

The centre-right is shattered in Europe. And war broke out between Lega and Forza Italia.

In the aftermath of the interview with Matteo Salvini who hypothesized a new majority after the European elections of June 2024 of the centre-right also in Brussels, which includes the Germans of Afd and Marine Le Pen’s party, the words of the Foreign Minister are very harsh Antonio Tajani: “It is impossible for us to make any agreement with the AfD and with Mrs. Le Pen’s party. When I was elected President of the European Parliament, I personally gave life to an agreement between Conservatives, Populars and Liberals. That is the agreement, according to me, on which to focus. The League is a very different thing, no problem, on the contrary, we will be happy to have the League part of a majority, but without Le Pen and without Afd“.

