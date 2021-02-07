It has not been the easiest week for him Real Murcia, but Sunday finally arrives and for at least 90 minutes what happens on the pitch against Lorca Deportiva (Enrique Roca, 5:00 pm) will be the most important thing. Those of Adrián Hernández need the victory so as not to drop from the top three positions and maintain their options of getting directly into Second B Pro at the first change. In front will be the Sports Lorca by Juanjo Asensio, who lives a drama every day. The blue and white have not achieved victory in the twelve rounds that have been played so far and will seek to strike the bell against the paprika team. The team from the City of the Sun transmits that as long as there are options, they will fight for permanence, but for this they must start adding three at a time for several weeks.

The Real Murcia they will have to face another exam at their stadium, which is being the great burden for Adrián’s men. They are the fourth worst local of the subgroup and accumulate two victories, a draw and three defeats. Very poor numbers and that contrast with the good records at home. Those from granas have three games left at home against Lorca Deportiva, Yeclano and El Ejido, teams at the bottom of the table, and they need to make a plenary session if they want to have options to fight for the first three places until the last day.

The Churra coach has the casualties of Iván Pérez, Víctor Curto, Yeray González and Marcos Mendes. In addition, Mario Abenza and Alberto Toril, especially the second, have had problems during the week and it is not clear if they will be part of the eleven. The loss of the striker would open the possibility that the newcomer Adrián Fuentes makes his debut directly with the elastic scarlet as a starter.

Another of the proper names of the meeting will be that of Jesús Carrillo. His debut with Real Murcia in Seville was outstanding with a great goal and taking a lot of responsibility in the offensive game grana. During the week he also scored in the friendly against CSKA Moscow. The sewer playmaker is eager and can be one of the determining players in this final stretch of the first phase. Other players like Molinero or Verza will also have their second chance to show that they are adapting little by little to the team’s scheme.

Silvente and Melgar



Lorca Deportiva has in its ranks two players on loan from Real Murcia, Andrés Silvente and Álex Melgar. None of them have the well-known ‘fear clause’ in their assignment and, together with another exgrana like Carrasco, they will be the main threats from the blue and white at Enrique Roca. The situation of Lorca is desperate and that can make them more dangerous by not having pressure. Asensio recovers Emilio Iglesias and Britos after his sanction, and loses Pablo Serrano. Cellou and Sergio Rodríguez are doubtful.