According to Alvaro Morata on Cadena COPE, he is leaving for Italy and is looking forward to starting his new stage with AC Milan. The current Eurocup champion and captain of the Spanish National Team said goodbye to his teammates at Los Ángeles de San Rafael and will be a new AC Milan player in the coming weeks, returning to Serie A. That is why these are the candidates to reinforce the Atlético attack and replace Alvaro Morata this season:
Paulo Dybala, currently at AS Roma, is a forward who combines creativity, technique and remarkable goalscoring ability. His ability to play both as a second striker and in the attacking midfield position allows him to offer versatility to the Rojiblanco attack. However, financial complications and competition with other clubs make his signing less likely for Atlético.
Paris Saint Germain’s young forward Randal Kolo Muani has caught the attention of several European clubs thanks to his physical strength, speed and finishing ability. At just 25 years old, he has already proven to be a constant threat to opposing defences. However, his high price tag and strong competition for his signature make a move to Atlético a less likely option.
Girona’s Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk has impressed with his ability to find the back of the net and his dominant aerial play. His direct and physical style of play would fit well into Diego Simeone’s system. Dovbyk is shaping up to be an interesting option due to his affordability and potential to develop in La Liga.
Alexander Sorloth, currently at Villarreal, is a Norwegian striker who has shown impressive goal-scoring ability in various European leagues. His time at Real Sociedad and his performances in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig have demonstrated his adaptability and effectiveness. Sorloth combines height, strength and a good sense of positioning, characteristics that make him an attractive and viable option for Atlético de Madrid.
The leading candidate is Julián Álvarez, Manchester City’s Argentine striker. Álvarez has shown his talent in the Premier League, although he has not had the desired role due to internal competition at City. His ability to play as a centre forward or in wider positions, along with his technical ability and goal-scoring instinct, make him a priority target for Atlético. In addition, his youth and growth potential make him a very attractive long-term investment for the Colchoneros.
