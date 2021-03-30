The Defense Minister dismissed on Monday, Fernando Azevedo, gives a military salute upon entering the ministry in Brasilia on Tuesday. EVARISTO SA / AFP

The Government of Brazil has informed this Tuesday that it will replace the heads of the Army, Navy and Air Force, according to an official note. The decision comes the day after the president, Jair Bolsonaro, opened a government crisis that included the abrupt and surprise removal of Defense Minister General Fernando Azevedo. The announcement was made after those affected met early Tuesday morning with the incoming Defense Minister, Water Braga Neto, a general who was already in the Cabinet at the head of another portfolio. It is the first time since the recovery of democracy that the civil and military leaders of the Armed Forces have changed simultaneously in Brazil.

The ultra-rightist, a retired military man, has been pressuring military leaders for months so that the institution openly supports him in his political battles. The outgoing minister and the leadership of the Armed Forces want to preserve independence.