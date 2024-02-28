The Ferrara healthcare companies have reached an important milestone: theUSL company and theUniversity hospital of Ferrara they became the first two public healthcare companies in Italy to obtain the Gender Certification, a significant result in the national context. An important step forward towards gender equality made official with the signature of the certification body Rina Service Spa.

The path towards this certification was supported by the expert consultants of Diellemme Srl, aimed at verifying that companies possess the necessary requirements for a management system oriented towards gender equality, in compliance with the reference practice UNI/PdR 125:2022.

The certificate recognizes the “measures to guarantee gender equality in the working context of the provision and management of health services and scientific and university research” both for the Local Health Authority and for the University Hospital of Ferrara.

Director Monica Calamai underlined the importance of this result not only for the companies themselves but also for all those who work daily with commitment and passion in these sectors: “We work together for a new organizational paradigm that draws foundation and meaning from the evaluation of gender impact, through the comparison and analysis of data and combined with the study of future trends and expected developments. With a very specific intent: to produce that change in which we believe, sustainable and long-lasting and fundamental for all the women and men of our companies and our territory”.

The measures adopted by Ferrara companies

The certification was obtained thanks to the positive results of the Rina evaluation commission, which examined in detail the measures adopted by companies to guarantee gender equality in the planning, provision and management of healthcare services and scientific and university research. The two companies, which have 2,835 employees for the USL Company and 2,479 for the AOU, have demonstrated a strong female presence in their workforce.

The certification process, initiated by the USL and University Hospital Companies, included two distinct phases. The first, successfully completed on 7 December, involved the control of company paths with a view to gender equality, while the second phase saw the verification of the necessary requirements and compliance. The visits of the certifying commission highlighted the possession of the requirements established by law, as well as the presence of policies, procedures and suitable documentation in the two organizations. The fact that the companies have developed a shared and adequate gender equality management system was particularly appreciated.

The Ferrara Healthcare Companies position themselves as pioneers on the national scene, demonstrating a concrete commitment towards the promotion of gender equality, an objective that goes far beyond mere compliance with the law, but which represents a real cultural change within the organizations healthcare.

A commitment also evident in the fact that they have undertaken a voluntary reporting process as early as 2022with the introduction of gender budgeting.

Gender equality is a crucial objective for sustainable development

The certification of Ferrara's healthcare companies represents a significant achievement in the national context, in line with the parameters established by Decree no. 152 of 1 July 2022 of the Department for Equal Opportunities of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

Gender equality is a crucial objective for sustainable development, as established by the UN, and also represents one of the focuses of mission 5 of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The UNI/PdR 125:2022 practice aims to support female empowerment and eliminate stereotypes and discrimination within organizations, promoting a more inclusive corporate culture that respects female skills.