The resignation of Mario Pergolini surprised a large part of Boca Juniors. The vice president of the club confirmed his departure through his social networks this week and immediately, in addition to the theories Regarding his departure, the unknowns began regarding his succession. In that framework this Sunday, for the first time in a long time, he will speak nothing more and nothing less than Juan roman riquelme.

The news was published on the different social media accounts of Boca Predio, a new communication channel in which it will be intended to show what happens daily in the bowels of the complex that the Xeneize has in Ezeiza, where not only the team and the youths train but also where it has its base of operations the Football Council.

The same, made up of glories of the club closely related to Román, it was the main reason among those that led to Pergolini’s resignation. It was he himself who even explained that he had not spoken after his resignation with the former number 10 (yes with Marcelo Delgado placeholder image and Jorge Bermudez).

And he also reasoned, in his program in Radio Vorterix: “Football is handled in a way that maybe it does not match with what is my vision of what should be, and one cannot stay because simply a place is good. “

The vice-third, of whom Jorge Amor Ameal, head of the club, already said that “the natural thing” would be for Riquelme to rise one position and occupy the place left vacant by the media entrepreneur, will speak for the first time since the end of 2019, when the election that ended the mandate of Daniel Angelici took place and in which his decision to be part of the Ameal list decidedly turned the tide.

Be this Sunday at 7 p.m., precisely through that Instagram account, which in a matter of minutes went from 13 to almost 30 thousand followers, that Román will break the silence. What will he say? Millions of Boca fans will be attentive.