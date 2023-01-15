Real Murcia traveled to Elda full of illusion. Also the fifteen hundred Murcian fans who, despite only being a game on matchday 19 of the regular season, started their cars or got on one of the five buses that traveled to the Alicante town. The objective: to see his team win against one of the great candidates for promotion and take the lead from him, even if it was provisional. Murcia’s streak of five games without losing allowed its fans to dream of a symbolic trophy, that of winter champion, which was not in the script in summer.

But the grana team couldn’t. And he didn’t know either. He made merits to prevail in a first half in which he was better than Eldense, although a blow from the Barça team after the break sank Simón’s team. What followed was the impotence and frustration of a team that tried in various ways but did not put Manu Vallejo in trouble, whom he barely made work. He went from being able to finish leading the first round, and even more so after the draw at Castellón yesterday, to doing so five points off the lead and in last place in the playoff. A situation similar to that experienced on matchday 13 in Castellón, when Murcia arrived in Castalia in fourth position and five points behind the black and white team, which was then the sole leader of group 2.

The granas, in front of a full field to see two historical figures of Spanish football, came out to dominate and subdue their rival by having the ball. He played a more than correct, serious game, but he hardly created any danger or reached the rival goal. And in the final stretch, in a set piece play, Óscar Gil, with a great header, decided the match for the people of Castellón, who held on tighter to the lead and sent the granas to seventh place.

The lack of punch of the grana team has been evident against Castellón and Eldense, the two leaders who have been measured



It was a humbling experience for the granas, like the one last Saturday at the Pepico Amat. A clash that showed that Real Murcia, despite its history, has a budget in the middle of the table and that at decisive moments it can lack the quality and strikers that its rivals have.

Fear of heights



It is a symptom: Mario Simón’s men have lost, or at least have not gone beyond a draw, against the majority of teams that occupy the top twelve positions in the table. In addition to the narrow defeats at Pepico Amat and Castalia, the granas lost convincingly at home against Osasuna Promesas (1-4), while against Barcelona and Nástic they signed their two worst away games. At the Johan Cruyff Simón’s men fell 2-0 after a few forgettable first minutes of the game. Something similar to what happened at the Nou Estadi in Tarragona, where the granas took the lead on the scoreboard and were later overwhelmed by the team led by a questionable Raúl Agné.

Against Numancia and Cornellá, however, the granas were better, although they did not know how to transform their dominance and their chances into goals. Neither could they against Amorebieta and Real Unión, although they did add the three points against Real Sociedad B, one of their most complete matches, and against Sociedad Deportiva Logroñés in a crazy clash in which the granas took the lead in the discount.