Leaders of the unrecognized Kosovo signed an application to join the European Union (EU) on December 14, it was reported. “Radio and Television of Kosovo” (RTK).

The document of intent to gain EU membership was signed by the president of the unrecognized state, Vyosa Osmani, Prime Minister Albin Kurti, and Parliament Speaker Glauk Konyuftsa.

“We have come together to bring our country one step closer to the European Union, thus helping the EU to also be one step closer to realizing the project of a whole Europe, free and at peace. There has never been any other alternative for Kosovo and its citizens,” Osmani said at the signing ceremony.

As Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on December 10, Pristina’s expected filing of an application for EU membership on December 15 would be a direct violation and “the collapse of the Washington agreements.” Vučić added that he would send letters to Spain, Greece, Slovakia, Cyprus and Romania, which do not recognize Kosovo’s independence, to indicate to them that only recognized European countries can apply for EU membership.

The Washington Agreement was negotiated on September 4, 2020 between Vučić and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Adullah Hoti, mediated by US President Donald Trump. It included a moratorium on Pristina’s promotion of its candidacy to international organizations and the suspension by Belgrade of work to revoke other countries’ recognition of Kosovo’s independence. In August 2021, Kosovo’s parliament did not support a resolution committing to the agreement.

On December 12, having analyzed the situation that has developed between Serbia and Kosovo, Gevorg Mirzayan, an associate professor at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, spoke about several options for resolving the conflict. According to one of them, Serbia will have to bow to the European Union and convince it that it will do everything that is required of it in order to return to the previous status quo.

The next escalation of the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo began in the summer of 2022 after the Kosovo-Albanian authorities demanded that the Serbs living in the northern part of Kosovo and Metohija re-register Serbian license plates and personal documents.

The new measures came into force on November 1, and from the end of the month they began to collect fines from those who continue to drive with Serbian numbers. The Serbian authorities, in turn, noted that by these actions Pristina is trying to expel ethnic Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija.

In the same month, the leader of the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija, the chairman of the Serbian List Party, Goran Rakic, announced the withdrawal of the Serbs from all institutions of power in the partially recognized republic.

Also, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said that the country’s army was put on high alert due to the situation in the self-proclaimed republic.

A few weeks later, on December 8, about 350 police officers from the unrecognized Kosovo entered the city of Kosovska Mitrovica. Under the Brussels agreements, the Kosovo police have no right to enter Serbian areas without the consent of the local authorities.

On December 10, Kosovo police officer Dejan Pantic, an ethnic Serb, was arrested, who, along with several colleagues, refused to continue serving in the Kosovo police. After that, in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, Serbs dissatisfied with the arrest of Pantic began to build barricades. Three shootings were also recorded in the region.

On December 11, Vucic convened a meeting of the National Security Council in connection with the actions of the Prime Minister of Kosovo. Vučić said that Serbia would send a request for the deployment of state security forces in Kosovo under paragraph 4 of UN Security Council Resolution 1244.

In 2008, the Kosovo Albanian structures in Pristina declared independence from Serbia. According to the Serbian Constitution, the territory of the unrecognized state is an autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija within the country. The Republic of Kosovo is not recognized by dozens of countries, including Russia.