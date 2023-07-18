The disagreements over the degree of condemnation of Russia for its war in Ukraine have made visible certain cracks between the EU and the CELAC countries (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States). After intense negotiations between the teams for weeks and after a two-day summit to strengthen ties after an eight-year hiatus, the leaders have not been able to reach a unanimous position rejecting the large-scale invasion launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Nicaragua, with ties to the Kremlin and an autocratic record of serious human rights attacks, blocked attempts to include references to full condemnation and tried to sabotage the statement. But she was left alone. The rest, a total of 59 countries, signed a somewhat watered-down communication without mentioning Russia but the war against Ukraine. “We are leaving”, said the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, with a “feeling of duty accomplished”.

Russia’s war against Ukraine was not the main topic of a summit designed to revitalize political and commercial ties between the two continents, but it has ended up becoming a key point. It has made it clear that the EU and Latin America are at two different points regarding the invasion, its solution and its effects. It has also shown that Nicaragua —although others, such as Cuba and Venezuela, have hunkered down behind it— is increasingly isolated. Already before the meeting in Brussels, victims of the Daniel Ortega regime urged Latin American and European leaders to unite to increase the pressure on Managua.

“An agreement between countries is not something minor when only one prevents a formal agreement between all of them”, highlighted the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, at the end of the meeting in Brussels. For Celac, a highly diverse group of 33 countries that has no organizational structure, signing a final declaration was not essential. But for the EU, yes. And this was highlighted during the plenary this Tuesday by the leaders of the community institutions and also the Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, who holds the semi-annual presidency of the Council of the EU.

In the end, the situation was saved by building a consensus statement without Nicaragua. The Twenty-seven – who had partly wanted to bring the continent closer to supporting Ukraine – lowered their usual language to the point of expressing “deep concern” about the war, instead of rejection or condemnation. Something that does not satisfy all Europeans either. “Do not be seduced by Russian propaganda,” claimed the president of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, on his social networks after speaking at the meeting. “Russia is not the victim, but the aggressor. Ukraine is defending its right to freedom, but also the rules-based international order,” he added.

Most of the CELAC countries supported the UN resolution that, in the early stages of the war, demanded the “cessation of hostilities” in Ukraine. Nicaragua then voted against, while Bolivia, Cuba and El Salvador abstained. However, in an environment in which unanimity prevails, achieving rejection of the invasion, which is having global repercussions, has been impossible. In addition, the lack of structure of Celac has weighed down and slowed down the negotiations, according to community sources.

There were other sticking points on the table. Especially for Brazil, which wanted more clarity and commitment on the financing of measures against the climate crisis and to include references against the extractivism of raw materials. Lula claims that she maintains a neutral position on Ukraine and on Monday, at the business forum parallel to the summit, he criticized the effects of the defense industry on the climate crisis. “The war in the heart of Europe casts a blanket of uncertainty over the world and diverts resources that were essential to the economy and social programs for war purposes,” she said. “The arms race makes tackling climate change even more difficult,” she added.

