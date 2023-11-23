The heads of member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) signed a package of documents following the summit in Minsk. This was reported on Thursday, November 23 BelTA.

“All issues were considered and approved during meetings of the CSTO statutory bodies and are ready for signing,” the message quotes the statement of CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov.

It is clarified that a total of 15 documents were submitted for signing, including the declaration of the Collective Security Council, which emphasizes the basic principles of activity and the position of the participating countries on international security issues.

The CSTO summit took place on November 23 in Minsk. On this day, speaking at the summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin especially noted the joint efforts of the organization’s member states in the defense sector. In his speech, the Russian leader mentioned measures to increase the combat readiness of the bloc’s military personnel, such as maneuvers in Belarus and peacekeeping exercises in Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the CSTO security systems are at a high level of readiness. At the same time, he added that the joint air defense systems of the organization’s member countries continue to be strengthened and strengthened.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization is a military-political alliance created by the CIS states to stabilize the situation in partner countries in the event of an emergency. The CSTO consists of six states: Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Tajikistan. Until 1999, Georgia, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan also participated in the agreement, but they did not extend the partnership.