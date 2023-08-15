Capitals (Union, Agencies)

The African Union failed to adopt a decision to suspend Niger’s membership in the Union, while the country’s military council threatened to prosecute ousted President Mohamed Bazoum on charges of “high treason.” The African Peace and Security Council, during its meeting in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa yesterday, failed to adopt a decision to suspend Niger’s membership in the African Union. For the third time, he referred the issue to the next meeting.

In the context, the leaders of the coup in Niger announced their intention to prosecute the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, on charges of “high treason and undermining the country’s security,” as they asserted “that they have irrefutable evidence against the detained president.”

A member of the military council, Amadou Abdel Rahman, said in a statement delivered on state television yesterday evening, “The authorities have collected evidence to prosecute President Bazoum and his associates before the competent national and international bodies on charges of high treason and undermining Niger’s internal and external security.” The statement stated that “the evidence in their possession came after Bazoum communicated with citizens of Niger, foreign heads of state, and officials of international organizations.”

At the same time, the military council affirmed that the ousted president still enjoys all means of communication, and that the army did not enter his residence, explaining that “the doctor visits him periodically and has not noticed any health symptoms on him or his family members.”

Bazoum’s political party said, “The ousted president’s family does not have access to running water, fresh food, or doctors’ visits.”

In the same context, the coup leaders renewed their condemnation of the sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on their country, considering them “illegal”.

Last Thursday, the coup leaders announced the list of the new government, which consists of 21 members, led by Prime Minister Ali Al-Amin, who was previously appointed by the putschists last week to this position. ECOWAS is expected to push for further talks with the military council, which has indicated a possible willingness to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis sparked by the coup.

The coup leaders have so far rejected diplomatic efforts by ECOWAS and others, threatening further conflict in West Africa’s impoverished Sahel region, which is already facing a violent insurgency.