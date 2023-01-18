Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, hosted a consultative fraternal meeting with his brothers, leaders of brotherly countries: Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State. Qatar, King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The fraternal meeting – which the leaders held in the capital, Abu Dhabi, under the title “Prosperity and Stability in the Region” – aims to consolidate and deepen cooperation between their brotherly countries in all fields that serve development, prosperity and stability in the region, through more joint action, cooperation and regional integration.

During their meeting, the leaders discussed fraternal relations between their countries and various tracks of joint cooperation and coordination in all fields that serve the aspirations of their peoples for a future in which they will enjoy further development, progress and prosperity.

They also reviewed a number of regional and international issues and developments of common concern, the challenges the region is witnessing politically, security and economically, and the importance of coordinating positions and strengthening joint Arab action in dealing with these challenges, in order to ensure building a more stable and prosperous future for all the peoples of the region.

The leaders emphasized the deep-rooted historical ties between their countries in various fields, and their mutual keenness on communication, consultation and continuous coordination towards various transformations in the region and the world.

They also affirmed their common vision to enhance stability and prosperity in the region, and their firm belief in the importance of communication for the sake of construction, development and prosperity, stressing the importance of adhering to the rules of good neighborliness, respect for sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs.

The leaders stressed that cooperation and building economic and development partnerships between their countries and at the Arab level in general is the main entry point for achieving development and creating a better future for peoples in light of a world turbulent with transformations in various fields.

Yesterday, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of brotherly Oman, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, and Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, arrived in the country. At the forefront of the leaders’ reception was His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, upon their arrival at the presidential airport in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

Also in the reception were His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

Earlier, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, arrived in the country.

Sheikha Fatima receives Queen Rania Al Abdullah

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Nation”, yesterday received Queen Rania Al Abdullah.

During the meeting – which took place in Abu Dhabi and was attended by a number of sheikhs and women leaders – Her Highness welcomed Queen Rania Al Abdullah, wishing her a pleasant stay in her second country, the UAE.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak and Queen Rania exchanged cordial and fraternal conversations that express the depth of the historical fraternal ties that unite the UAE, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and their two brotherly peoples.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak and Queen Rania discussed opportunities to develop cooperation between institutions concerned with women, childhood and the family in general in the UAE and their counterparts in the Kingdom of Jordan. Her Highness Sheikha Fatima held a luncheon in honor of Queen Rania Al Abdullah, which was attended by a number of sheikhs and officials.

Meanwhile, Queen Rania expressed her thanks and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima for the warm reception and hospitality she received during her visit to the country.