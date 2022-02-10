The crisis in America is evident and is getting worse and worse, the whole of Coapa finds neither results nor functioning. At the door they have the match against Santos Laguna, which is crucial for the Eagles, since any result that is not a victory could generate radical changes within the club.
The defeat against Atlético de San Luis on the pitch of the Azteca Stadium last Saturday was a bucket of cold water, as the squad expected to win and release all the pressure with that hypothetical victory, however, the opposite happened and the internal tension it increased even more, to such an extent that the team leaders raised their voices after the dismal result.
Rubén Rodríguez affirms that Guillermo Ochoa and Henry Martín broke the silence and spoke very loudly with their teammates, making it clear that the situation they are experiencing is inadmissible within a team like América:
“It’s time to lay eggs and stop fucking, America is to be on top and be Champion.”
– Guillermo Ochoa, Henry Martin
The message from the captains was clear and definitive, they demand an immediate change of results from their teammates, because the image they deliver is not the right one for the most winning team in Mexico.
