Almost half of the 2022 Opening in Liga MX has gone, and despite the fact that he even made his debut in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord, Santiago Giménez is still the top scorer so far in the championship in Mexico. Here we present the players who fight for the scoring leadership.
We are almost halfway through the tournament and Santiago Giménez is still at the top of the championship scoring charts. The Mexican forward registered 5 goals with Cruz Azul, and this past weekend he already made his Feyenoord debut in Dutch football.
After a bad start to the tournament, receiving constant criticism from his fans and having a goal drought, ‘the bomb’ He has regained his confidence and is already positioned among the top scorers in the championship. The Mexican striker has scored his goals in recent days with Club América.
The tournament of the naturalized Mexican striker has gone from more to less in terms of goal quota. Despite the fact that he registers 4 consecutive games without scoring, he remains very close to reaching the top of goals thanks to his great start to the season that he had with Rayados de Monterrey.
Without a doubt one of the best players so far in the league. Alfonso González has shone with Rayados de Monterrey in this tournament. The Mexican midfielder is in the fight to be the top scorer and is also the leader in assists with 5 assists.
after a start ‘On Fire’ where he recorded 4 goals in the first 3 days, the Argentine striker from Club León has come down. His team has shown inconsistency and that has also been reflected in his scoring drought, which already has 5 consecutive games without annotation. Even so, he remains 1 goal away from the top scorer.
An always profitable striker, and he continues to confirm it in this tournament. The Tuzos del Pachuca have only played 7 games in this Apertura 2022, in which Nico has scored 4 goals. Without a doubt, the Argentine attacker will fight for the scoring title in Mexican soccer.
#LEADERS #SCORING #APERTURA #SANTI #TOP
Leave a Reply