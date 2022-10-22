Mutasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Ain quickly regained its balance, after the loss of “El Clasico” in the last round against Al-Wahda 2-3, with its “usual victory” over its host Al Nasr 3-1, in the seventh round of the “ADNOC Professional League”, which witnessed Bani Yas regain the memory of victories, By beating its host Dibba 4-1, Shabab Al-Ahly returned with winning points from Khorfakkan Stadium 1-0.

Ukrainian Yarmolenko opened the scoring for the “leader” in the 5th minute, and Mendes equalized in the 48th minute, before Togo’s Laba Kodjo added the second goals with the “heel of the foot” in the 76th minute, and the third from a counterattack in the 93rd minute, to raise Al-Ain, who confirmed his advantage with the eighth victory. In a row, “Al Maktoum Stadium”, its score reached 13 points, in second place “temporarily”, while “Al-Ameed”, who in turn failed to win for the fifth consecutive round, incurred the 19th loss in his record against Al Ain, at 6 points in the position. 11.

Moroccan Sofiane Rahimi, “the leader in the list of playmakers in the league with 6 chances that translated into goals”, gave the first goal ball early from a pass from the left, which the Ukrainian Yarmolenko played directly into the goal in the 5th minute, a first goal in the goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Tamimi, who played his match The first in the league in the first place, in the absence of Chambeh, who was suspended due to the accumulation of warnings.

The Togolese bar, Laba, prevented Al Ain’s top scorer from doubling the score, after a superb scissor kick from inside the area in the 24th minute, and “Al-Ameed” responded with a Ryan Mendes header that passed over goalkeeper Khaled Issa 31.

“The Brigadier” ignited the atmosphere of the second half early, after Ryan Mendes equalized in the 48th minute, taking advantage of a mistake in possession of the ball by the “substitute” defender Mohamed Shaker, who compensated for the exit of the Colombian Arboleda for injury in the middle of the first half, which is the first goal of Mendes against the “leader”. In its fifth season.

Togo’s Laba Kodjo “Al-Zaeem” gave the lead again with the second goal in the 76th minute, taking advantage of Eric’s pass from the left side around it with a smart “heel” between the feet of goalkeeper Tamimi. The ninth for the Togolese striker, who rose to the top of the list of goals, equally with Ali Mabkhout, the Al-Jazira striker.