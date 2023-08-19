Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Al Ain reached the “desired goal”, by defeating its guest Bani Yas 3-2, in the opening of the “ADNOC Professional League”. He also ended the “heavenly knot” that was established last season, when he failed to outperform his opponent back and forth, which lost him 4 points that were It is capable of changing the scene, in the “Shield Conflict”, and enabling the team to retain the title, which Al-Ahly youth won for their benefit last season.

In the “kick-off” match, Al Ain imposed its control over the course of the game, and thus Al Samawi retreated to the back, relying on rebounds or crosses and longitudinal balls, which resulted in two goals from defensive errors, and Dutch coach Alfred Al Ain recognized the need to correct them in the upcoming matches.

And the technical “new look” of the “leader’s” performance lies in the method and style of play applied by the technical staff, which introduced the concept of the total ball to the philosophy of performance, and not adhering to the constants, but rather implanted a philosophy of non-adherence to positions for most of the players in the squad, just as he did with Ajax. Amsterdam, which are characteristics of the Dutch school in general, in terms of possession and changes in players’ positions, or lack of evaluation in places in the first place, so that the heart of the defense moves forward to obtain the ball returning from the opponent’s area, and it was the reason for Kwame scoring a goal with a missile shot, which he fired from In front of the Bani Yas area, so that the “shot” is the most prominent feature of the “leader” wearing the dress of the philosophy of Ajax Amsterdam at the hands of Schroeder and his auxiliary staff.

The match witnessed an exchange of centers and penetrations from the depths, between Kaku, Sufyan Rahimi, Amir Atzili and Laba, which achieved a continuous numerical increase in front of or inside the area, in addition to the diversity of tactical danger throughout the two halves, which means positive changes to the offensive strike force of the team, and its beginning and end cannot be expected. throughout the game.

However, this method needs a vigilant and quick defense that is good at rebounding and understanding between its members, which comes with time and frequent application of the same method, with each player memorizing their roles in attack and defense.

For his part, Schroeder congratulated his team’s players and fans on the deserved victory against Bani Yas, expressing his happiness at winning the three points, in the team’s first official appearance in the league, praising at the same time the massive public presence to support the team.

He said: We are now required to continue collecting points and strong performance, and I spoke with the players about the importance of always showing the spirit of victory, in order to achieve the goals of the great club, their personal ambitions and the happiness of the fans, and the reality confirms that Al Ain players have a wonderful professional mentality, which was shown by the team, when We were behind by a goal, and when we advanced by three goals to two goals, the atmosphere was charged, and they were able to deal with the pressure as required.

He added: We were able to create several chances in front of the goal, we missed many goals, but we achieved the most important thing at the beginning of the journey, which is to come out with the three points, and we will not stop working to correct and correct mistakes in each round, and I repeat that I am happy with what we have achieved, as well as with the crowd attendance to support. The team, which is no stranger to the eye and fans of the big club.

On the other hand, Mohammed Obaid Hammad, a member of the Steering Committee of Al Ain Football Company Affairs, considered that the team achieved what was required in the first appearance of the season, which is usually difficult for all teams, especially since the beginnings are difficult, and the match could have ended with a greater result. But at the opening of the league matches, everyone is well prepared.

He added: The indications confirm that we are facing a difficult season for everyone, because the differences have become small between most teams, and the most important thing in the first stage of the league is to get the three points.

Hammad praised the remarkable presence of Al Ain fans, who deserve encouragement and honor, and said: We hope that the interaction will be greater in the upcoming matches.