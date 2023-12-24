Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Al Ain won over Al Battaih 3-1, in the match held at Khalid bin Mohammed Stadium in Sharjah, within “Round 12” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, bringing “Al Zaeem” to “25 points”, and “Al Raqi’s” balance froze at “16 points”. », Al Ain started scoring through Laba Kodjo in the 36th minute, and Al Bataeh equalized with a goal by Sekou Baba in the third minute of stoppage time for the first half. Omar Atzili restored the lead for “The Violet” with the second goal in the 47th minute, and Kaku completed the “treble” for Al Ain. In the 65th minute.

The first half was average, and witnessed many chances for both teams, one of which was achieved by Al Ain through “top scorer” Laba Kodjo, and Al Bataeh equalized before the end of the half.

The situation changed in the second half, as Al Ain began to be more dominant, and quickly advanced with the second goal, before deciding the result in their favor with the third goal, through Omar Atzili and Kaku, respectively.