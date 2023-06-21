Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

In one week, the football company of Al Ain Club announced 3 distinguished deals, to strengthen the team’s ranks, in parallel with working for the future.

The first deal came through the distinguished winger, Amir Atzili, in addition to the 19-year-old Nigerian talent, Sarki, with a long-term contract for the reserve team.

While the Khaled Al-Attas deal was the Bani Yas player, it is the most prominent deal because Al-Attas is one of the players with distinguished capabilities, and he is good at playing in the center of the defense and the fulcrum in addition to the right defense. This deal comes to secure the defensive aspects and enhance the strength of the defensive performance of the “leader”.

The football company announced the Al-Attas deal, which will last until 2026, provided that he wears shirt No. 14, and the player signs the contract, at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, after completing all procedures for the player’s registration.

For his part, Mohammed Obaid Hammad, a member of the Steering Committee of Al Ain Football Club Affairs Management, welcomed Khaled Al-Attas to the ranks of the “leader”, stressing that the player is considered one of the most prominent citizen defenders at the present time, wishing him success in achieving the club’s goals in the new football season. At the same time, he expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to the management of Baniyas Club, for their professional dealings during the negotiation stage.

Hammad stressed that the club’s philosophy in summer contracts at the current stage depends on the recommendation of the technical director according to the needs of the team, which is based on criteria related to the technical capabilities and quality of the players, whether citizens, foreigners or residents.

On the other hand, with regard to Al Ain’s contract with Rilwanu Sarki, the Nigerian Olympic team player, coming from Mahanaim club in the second division in Nigeria, with a long-term contract, according to which the player will officially join the ranks of the U-21 team, starting next season.

Hammad said: “Sarkhi showed high technical capabilities and was a target for several European and Gulf clubs. The player was contracted based on the club’s management’s direction to focus on the quality of the elements, including citizens and residents, to strengthen the ranks of the youth teams, which actually contributes to the development of football talents.”

Hammad stressed the interest of Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club, Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chairman of the Steering Committee of Al Ain Football Club Company Affairs, in the “Al Zaeem” future project, as he directed to discover the best football talents. At the local and external levels, and including them in the club’s teams in various age groups, which enhances the real strength of the club technically and in investment.

He added, “Rilwano Sarki is a young player, and he can play in the 19-year-old team list next season, but his great technical skills and high football capabilities enable him to make a difference with the Al Ain U-21 team, and it is also possible to use the player in the ranks of the first football team.”