Comes the Celta al Wanda Metropolitano and with him a player who to whom this writes produces admiration: Iago Aspas, a major footballer, a benchmark in our League and a hallmark of the historic Galician club. Aspas will be the main threat for a leader who, week after week, overcomes difficulties (follow the game live on AS.com). On the pitch he does not let up, but outside of it it is news every other day, this time for the coronavirus cases. Trippier will continue without being for his sanction already that absence João’s join Felix, Hermoso and Dembélé. Carrasco he trained alone in the previous match, but it is difficult for him to start. The party is a new fireproof for a leader who won’t give in. Before the Cadiz he had the game so won that he relaxed and then suffered as it has rarely done during the season.

If then it was Negredo, now It will be Aspas who wants to make the night of the team Simeone. On the way out they were made to pass canutas to Trippier, although the gasoline to the tip and to Celta only lasted a while. Those of Cholo will continue with their system of two lanes (now Marcos Llorente and Saúl), three centrals, three in the middle and two ends. Kondogbia may appear, so far short of minutes, with which Koke will go on to play on the right. TO Lemar nobody coughs him anymore. Nor to Luis Suarez, the great protagonist of the first league round. At his side, Correa, who seems to be missing but always appears.

Celta may put in the Wanda Metropolitano an eleven of guarantees. The Vigo team has important players, the Denis, Nolito, Mina, Hugo Mallo… Experienced footballers who no longer find it difficult to face any team. Players who in a match can do a lot of damage, although the Galician team is finding it difficult to achieve the regularity they need to be at the top of the table. With 25 points it is in no man’s land. Being optimistic, he still has European positions in sight. If the Vigo people prefer to be cautious, and not to throw the bells to the flight, they know that if they are careless they can get into serious trouble.

Away from home he has played eleven games and only won one, Athletic. Lost four and tied six. Perhaps they were satisfied tonight with a little dot, as happened last season, where Atlético had a score of chances but was not able to do so much. But that is history.

Now the team rojiblanco has the gunman of the championship. Luis Suárez will not forgive so much as the Atlético footballers did then. That is one of the big differences between the rojiblanco team from last season and the current one. He does not forgive now.