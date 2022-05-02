Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

Al-Ain’s technical staff is putting the final touches on the “leader” squad during the final training tomorrow evening “Tuesday”, at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, in preparation for the upcoming confrontation against Al-Ahly youth next Wednesday, in the League Cup final.

The “Violet” left for the capital Abu Dhabi after the team’s match against Al-Ahly youth, in the “21st round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, last Saturday, which ended with the victory of the “leader” with a goal, confirming his tight grip on the top of the standings.

The technical staff, led by Sergei Rebrov, held an extensive meeting with the players, in the presence of the administrative staff, and the coach demanded the players to focus during the upcoming match, and to forget everything related to the two teams meeting days ago in the league, because the next confrontation is different and on a title, which the technical staff wants to win, to be The opening of his career in the “track of titles”, after an absence during the past years.

Rebrov insisted that the players should remain calm and focused, especially in the “final touch”, as the last confrontation revealed, some rushing in the last third of the field, wasting more than one opportunity that could have increased the “return” of the “violet” goals in the “Knights” nets. .

Al Ain’s training at its stadium, before traveling to Abu Dhabi, witnessed an intensification of the tactical and tactical aspects, with the aim of treating some of the negatives that appeared on the team’s performance against Al Ahly youth, especially that Al Ain had a rest at a time when Al Ahly youth were playing in the AFC Champions League, and succeeded in qualifying To the round of 16, and therefore the performance was somewhat higher during some periods of the match, but the result was decided in favor of the “leader”, with Lapa’s skill and fighting spirit.

The weapon of “concentration” in front of the goal, and tactical movement without a ball, especially for the players of the sides and in the depth, will be the most prominent focus of Rebrov in front of the Al-Ahly youth, and is expected to perform in a manner that tends to balance the defense, not to rush forward and give the violets the opportunity to pose a threat to Majid Nasser’s goal Knights Guard.

On the other hand, the technical staff, during the main training, took care to involve a number of players who were absent from the starting lineup for the last match against Al-Ahly youth, due to Rebrov’s desire to ensure the element of “surprise”, in addition to tactical changes in the positions and tasks of some players, in order to deal with the expected way From Al-Ahly youth, who played a strong match against Al-Ain, and applied the 4-4-2 method, both defensive and offensive, which requires a deal that depends more on penetrations from the depth, and playing through the parties.

For his part, Majid Al Owais, a member of the Al Ain Football Company, praised the fighting spirit that the players are showing in his career this season, pointing out that they have great determination to compete for all local titles, and therefore the final is dealt with with great focus and a desire for decisiveness, and said: Our confidence is great. In all the players, their fighting spirit and their desire to present a great match worthy of the league leaders.

With regard to the pressures expected to be on the team, especially since it outperformed Al-Ahly youth in the league a few days ago, he said: Every tournament and match has its own circumstances, and the “leader” players have enough experience and culture of tournaments to give them the ability to deal with the meeting and make the fans happy by winning the title, It is true that the main goal is to win the league and continue to lead until the end of the season, but the technical staff puts the “win” of the Professional Cup as one of its goals.