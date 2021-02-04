The leader Qom Félix Díaz denounced that the Secretary of Human Rights, Horacio Pietragalla, he asked for the government “so that (Mauricio) Macri does not return in 2023”, if he wanted to be heard about the problems of his indigenous community.

The suggestion was made by the official in a meeting held yesterday at the headquarters of the organization in the building of the former Esma, to which the leader Qom they asked him to enter without his cell phone -which should have been left out-, according to what he related this afternoon, in dialogue with Nelson Castro on Radio Rivadavia.

“The treatment was very difficult, we did not expect that negative treatment towards us. They see us as manipulated by the opposition. Never in my life have I felt treated like Mr. Horacio Pietragalla treated me last night“Diaz said. The meeting was with the national official and with the director of the National Institute of Indigenous Affairs (INAI) Magdalena Odarda.

“Pietragalla said: ‘We are going to work with you, but we are going to work on the electoral campaign so that in 2023 we continue to govern and we do not want macrismo to return. With that condition‘, and I told him that the Constitution says to recognize the ethnic preexistence of the Argentine indigenous peoples and that we We do not want them to give us the shirt or color that the political parties want; We respect the governments that take office because they have been elected by Argentine citizens, ”Díaz explained.

The objective of the meeting was to claim to “resume the operation” of the advisory council of the body that was created by law in 2016, whose designated offices Qom representatives cannot enter for one year.

Horacio Pietragalla, Secretary of Human Rights and La Campora militant, involved in another controversy, this time with the Wichi community.

“We have personal things there and several times we try to enter but security does not allow us to enter. There is a radio transistor that I want to recover for the community, but they don’t even let us step on the ground“complained Díaz, who added that, before entering the official headquarters,” they made us put our cell phones in a drawer. “

“Pietragalla told us that he is a member of La Cámpora. They do not see me as an indigenous person, they see me as a macrista, they see me as an opponent, they tell me that he does not use the means of the right ‘because we will not have the possibility of helping him’“added community leader Qom La Primavera.

The indigenous leader also revealed that the Secretary of Human Rights did not want to speak with him about the indigenous situation in Formosa: “He told us that Formosa is not talked aboutLet’s not speak ill of Formosa, “he added, in contradiction to the meetings that the official has been holding with human rights NGOs that denounced mistreatment in the northern province.

I had a meeting with the president of INAI, @magdalenaodarda, Félix Díaz and Faustino Lencina, leaders of the Qom people, Relmu Ñamku, of the Mapuche people and Elma Toledo, of the Wichi people to discuss the reality of the Native Peoples in our country. pic.twitter.com/sIEH1JzKKm – Horacio Pietragalla Corti (@pietragallahora) February 4, 2021

The meeting with Díaz was not publicized on the website of the Secretariat for Human Rights of the Nation. It was just published in the Pietragalla networks, after this note from Clarín. The official tweeted that the meeting was to “discuss the reality of the Native Peoples in our country.”

“We promised to meet again next week,” added the national official, in another tweet.

