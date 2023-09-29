Ali Maali (Sharjah)

The Sharjah and Al Ain summit was filled with football fun, a large audience attendance, as well as many numbers. The “El Clásico” witnessed the brilliance of “Al-Zaeem” in the “Oval Stadium” in the “Smiling Emirate”, to finish the summit of the fourth round of the “ADNOC Professional League”, beating “Al-Zaeem”. The King” 3 – 2, so that “Violet” continued to score “12 out of 12” points with a “full mark”, which happened for the second time in its history during the professional era, after the 2021-2022 season.

Although Al Ain played with ten players since the 37th minute, no one felt a numerical deficiency on the field for more than 60 minutes, in light of the high spirit that dominated the team and its stars, and coach Alfred Schroeder succeeded in restoring confidence to the players and fans in the first confrontation with “The King.” After a previous season, Sharjah achieved 3 titles through its victories over Al Ain, which made Schroeder say: “It is just the beginning, and belonging to Al Ain gives me a feeling of pride.”

The match confirmed Schroeder’s intelligence in dealing with events and fluctuations, and he remained ahead in scoring until his team stabilized at the third goal. Indeed, his changes and directions came to confirm that he has a “shrewd” quality in dealing with big matches.

Al Ain fans came out singing that their team was able to restore the three titles lost to Al-Zaeem last season, with three enjoyable goals that made the “Ainawiya Nation” regain strength again and move towards the title early.

Laba Kodjo remains a distinguished and distinctive mark, not only in Al Ain’s attack, but also in our “league”, through a wonderful follow-up to the rebound of the ball from Adel Al Hosani, the Sharjah goalkeeper, to score his team’s second goal in the “exciting match”, and he also reached the 90th goal in the league, Not only that, but the sixth against “The King”, and Lapa is only 19 goals away from breaking the record of the best foreign scorer in the history of the league, registered in the name of Makete Diop “108 goals”.

Laba follows in the footsteps of Al Ain’s all-time top scorers in the league, as he reached the “90th goal”, preceded, of course, by the “wonderful duo” Ahmed Abdullah (122 goals) and the Ghanaian Asamoah Gyan (95 goals).

Perhaps what Laba said after the match clarifies the team’s state in the match, stressing that what happened to Al Ain last season, through the three finals, is unforgettable. He said: “It was difficult to lose again after losing (a hat-trick) last season, and the players pledged to focus.” Al-Kamil, not 100%, but 200%, for the full match points, and to regain confidence in the victories against Sharjah.”

The exciting start in the Al Ain hat-trick was when Sufyan Rahimi scored the first goal. He is a very influential player in the ranks of “Al-Zaeem” during the “King” matches in particular, and the evidence for this is that he contributed to 4 of the last 5 goals for Al-Ain against Al-Sharjah in the ADNOC Professional League. “He scored Three and scored a goal.

The surprise that no one expected from Schroeder in the match was the inclusion of the young player Abdelkarim Traoré, 18 years old, at the expense of Omar Atzili. This was his first participation, and he demonstrated high efficiency in the midfield and formed an “impregnable barrier” against Sharjah’s attempts throughout the two halves. He was a strong striker as well as a solid defender, and the match is a strong starting point for the “promising player.”