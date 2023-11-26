Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Al-Ain achieved a major victory over Shabab Al-Ahly with a “triple”, in the “Public Summit” that was held at Rashid Stadium in Dubai, at the end of the “eighth round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, so that “Al-Zaeem” regained its balance and advanced to second place, with a score of 18. point, while “Al-Fursan” fell to third place, with 17 points.

“Al-Zaeem” succeeded in regaining the confidence of the “Al-Ainawi nation” that marched behind him on the stadium stands, in the first match, under the leadership of Argentine coach Hernan Crecio, succeeding the Dutchman Alfred Schroeder, and it was Al-Ain’s first victory over Shabab Al-Ahly, at Rashid Stadium, since January 2017.

Al-Ainaoui’s early pressure resulted in Laba Kodjo opening the scoring for Al-Zaeem, after he received the ball from Eric, and shot the ball accurately into the net, in the ninth minute, which was the 2,000th goal in Al-Ain’s history, during his participation in the league.

Lima missed the most dangerous attempt of the “Knights” to equalize, after he was alone with goalkeeper Khaled Issa, but he shot the ball “strangely” far from the goal in the 17th minute.

Al Ain were forced to make an early change, with Ahmed Barman replacing the injured Park in the 18th minute.

Al Ain translated its advantage into a second goal, after a quick attack and exchange of passes between its players, and Matthias Blasius diverted the ball past goalkeeper Hassan Hamza in the 23rd minute, which was the first goal scored by Blasius in the league in his 22nd appearance, and he returned strongly after his exit from the list recently, under Under the leadership of former coach Schroeder, Al Ain goalkeeper Khaled Issa excelled in stopping Lima’s solo attempt in the 53rd minute.

Serbian Marko Nikolic tried to change things by making two changes by bringing on Yuri Cesar and Bala instead of Yahya Al-Ghassani and Saeed Suleiman in the 59th minute.

For his part, Hernan Crecio wanted to maintain Al Ain’s vitality, so he brought on Jonatas and Alejandro Romero Caco instead of Atzeli and Blasius in the 63rd minute.

Al Ain won a penalty kick, after Shabab Al Ahly player Janiv obstructed Al Ain player Sufyan Rahimi, and Laba advanced to execute it successfully to the left of Hassan Hamza in the 83rd minute, which was Laba’s eighth goal this season, to regain the top spot in the competition’s top scorers list, while it is considered his fifth goal against Shabab. Al-Ahly in the league matches, and Marwan Fahd, the Shabab Al-Ahly player, was shown the red card in stoppage time.